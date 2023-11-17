The jury decided to cancel due to strong winds. Tomorrow at 11.45 the first of the two descents on the calendar

Due to the strong wind and the current weather conditions, the jury has decided to cancel the third women’s downhill test on the Gran Becca in Zermatt/Cervinia.

Already last weekend, snowfall and wind had first prevented the running of two out of three trials and then the two downhill races scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Yesterday the downhill skiers took the only one of the three scheduled tests and therefore there would be the minimum conditions to be able to take part in the races. In yesterday’s test the fastest was the Austrian Christina Ager in 1’35’81, ahead of her teammate Emily Schoepf (24/100). Then the German Kira Weidle at 77. The best of the Italians was Corinne Suter, who finished at 1″27 after a study descent. Excellent performance also for Nicol Delago who crossed the finish line 1″46 behind the best, while Federica Brignone is 2″04 behind.

The first of the two descents is scheduled for tomorrow at 11.45am. Last year the event was canceled due to lack of snow. In the meantime, the hypothesis is growing that Val Gardena could recover one of the two men’s downhill races (possibly on 14 December) in Zermatt/Cervinia.

