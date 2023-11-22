loading…

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin if he gets the chance. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky openly wants to kill the President Russia Vladimir Putin if the opportunity arises. According to the Kremlin, threats to kill the Russian president are nothing new.

Zelensky in an interview with The Sun, published Monday evening, claimed that he had survived five assassination attempts by Russia.

He then stated that he would kill Putin if given the chance. “This is a war, and Ukraine has the right to defend our land,” Zelensky said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has responded to threats made by Zelensky against Putin. According to him, threats like that are just narratives that are far from reality.

“If you remember, there were verbal attempts (threats) against Putin’s life from Ukraine many times at various levels,” Peskov told journalist Pavel Zarubin.

“They will not succeed,” he said again, as quoted by RT, Wednesday (22/11/2023).

Ukrainian spies have claimed responsibility for a series of assassinations in Russia over the past two years, according to a Washington Post report citing sources at the CIA who admitted funding Kyiv intelligence.

Kyiv officially denies any connection to the murders of journalist Darya Dugina and blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, or the attempted murder of writer Zakhar Prilepin in Russia.

Zelensky himself denied responsibility for a drone attack on May 3 in Moscow that caused minor damage to the roof of a Kremlin building.

Although Putin’s office issued a statement condemning the “assassination attempt,” Peskov later clarified that the Russian president was not in his office at the time.

Zelensky has been trying to regain the West’s attention over the past six weeks after lamenting that he had lost sight of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Despite having pledged to side with Ukraine, the United States and the European Union have largely run out of military supplies that can be sent to Kyiv, while they also face an uphill battle to greenlight additional financial aid.

