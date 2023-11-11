loading…

President of Ukraine Volodymr Zelensky. Photo/Illustration

KIEV – Ukraine won’t stop fighting Russia until Kiev reclaimed all the territory it considered its own. This was stated by the President Volodymyr Zelensky to Reuters in an interview this week.

“Withdrawing US support will not affect Kiev’s policy in this regard,” he said as quoted by RT, Saturday (11/10/2023).

“If Washington stops its military and financial assistance to Kiev, Ukraine will continue the conflict without that assistance,” Zelensky stressed when asked whether he was worried about potential changes in United States (US) foreign policy, especially in the case of Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election. .

Previously, Trump repeatedly vowed that he would reach a peace deal between Moscow and Kiev “within 24 hours” if elected in 2024.

Speaking to Reuters on Wednesday, Zelensky dismissed Trump’s promises to improve the conflict as Trump’s plans for himself, without considering the “price” Ukraine would have to pay.

“If this is going to change your foreign policy, then what can I say? OK, we will fight without you,” Zelensky said, adding that this should be the will of the Ukrainian people.

He went on to say that the only real way to stop the war was to withdraw Russian troops from all territory claimed by Kiev. He also said he was confident Moscow forces would do so, without elaborating.

In his interview with Reuters, the Ukrainian leader also said that any US president would help Ukraine if they knew all the challenges and the impact and damage of the war.

Earlier, in a separate interview with NBC television last Sunday, Zelensky invited Trump to Ukraine, and vowed to assure the former American president that he would not be able to reach any deal with Russia in “24 minutes.”