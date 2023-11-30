loading…

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is increasingly pessimistic because his country may not be able to become a member of NATO. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, initially elected on his anti-war campaign promises and now promising another wave of military conscription, has acknowledged that his country may never join NATO. This statement was made during a meeting with students in the city of Nikolaev on Wednesday (29/11/2023).

Answering a question about Ukraine’s national security future, Zelensky said he did not know whether Ukraine would be able to join the US-led bloc.

“We don’t know how it will turn out… No one can answer that for sure. Either we will be in NATO, or we will not be in NATO. We would like to, but…” answered the Ukrainian president.

On Wednesday in Brussels, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that Ukraine could become a member of the bloc, “when allies agree and conditions are met.” He added that “Ukraine is on track to join NATO, and also the European Union, with the accession process, uh, which has already begun.”

Ukraine made NATO membership a strategic goal of its foreign policy in 2017. In the fall of 2022, Kiev submitted a formal application to join the military bloc after four of its former regions voted to join Russia in a referendum.

Russia has long viewed NATO’s expansion into its borders as a major security threat. President Vladimir Putin has stated on numerous occasions that Ukraine’s joining NATO is completely unacceptable to Moscow, and cited Kiev’s potential joining the bloc as one of the main reasons for the current military operation.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov argued that the US-led military bloc has aimed to deter Russia as a “tool of confrontation” since its inception. He added that there were no signs that NATO would change those goals any time soon, and that NATO would not stop “sacrificing” Ukrainians in its fight against Russia.

