President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo/AP

KIEV – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s refusal to consider peace talks with Russia may lead to his ouster to make such talks possible.

This possibility was revealed by Oleg Soskin, advisor to two former Ukrainian presidents, on Saturday (11/11/2023).

“Zelensky, who continues to insist that victory must be achieved on the battlefield, cannot participate in peace talks with Moscow,” Soskin said on his YouTube channel.

He explained, “Such actions, encourage Russia and at least some of Ukraine’s supporters in the West to think that they need someone else to represent Kiev who can agree to a ceasefire even temporarily.”

“To achieve this, the current Ukrainian leadership needs to be neutralized,” said the former presidential aide.

The idea of ​​peace talks between Russia and Ukraine has become a “common narrative” not only in Russia but also in Western countries, according to Soskin.

He noted French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed similar ideas recently.

Macron told the BBC in an interview this week that while France’s “obligation” was to support Kiev, perhaps the time had come to conduct “fair and good negotiations” with Russia.

Meloni recently told a pair of Russian pranksters, Vovan and Lexus, that “there is a lot of fatigue” in the European Union (EU) regarding the conflict.

“We are approaching the moment where everyone understands that we need a way out,” he said at the time.