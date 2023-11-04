loading…

Major General Viktor Khorenko was fired from his post as Commander of Ukrainian Special Forces. Photo/Pravda

KYIV – President Volodymyr Zelenksy has fired the Commander of the Special Operations Forces Ukraine Major General Viktor Khorenko in the midst of the country’s war against the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov admitted that Khorenko’s dismissal as Commander of Special Operations Forces was at his request. However, Umierov refused to reveal the reason.

“Yesterday, a decision was approved to remove the Commander of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine from his post at my request, in accordance with the law,” he said.

Major General Khorenko, said Umierov, is still needed in certain areas and will continue to serve in the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Zelensky decided to dismiss Khorenko as Commander of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces on November 3. The president then appointed Serhii Lupanchuk as the new commander.

In his evening speech, quoted by Reuters, Saturday (4/11/2023), Zelensky said that Khorenko would continue to carry out special duties as part of Ukrainian Defense Intelligence.

But Khorenko said he did not know why he was dismissed and Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander General Valerii Zaluzhnyi made no request for him to be removed.

“I personally don’t know the reason. Let me say that I learned about this from the media,” Khorenko told Ukrainska Pravda.

“I spoke to the Supreme Commander, who also couldn’t explain it. The Commander should have made appropriate submissions, but he told me he did not. I don’t understand what happened.”

The Office of the President of Ukraine stated that Zelensky dismissed Khorenko from the post of Commander of Special Operations Forces at the request of Defense Minister Rustem Umierov.

Zelensky said Colonel Serhiy Lupanchuk would now lead the troops and described him as “an experienced officer, a combat officer and the right person as a commander”.

