Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip had removed the focus of the conflict in Ukraine. Photo/Illustration

KIEV – President Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky admit that there is war Israel Of Gaza Strip has removed the focus of the conflict in Ukraine. According to him this was “one of the goals” of Russia, which launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Zelensky’s remarks came days after Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief General Valery Zaluzhnyi said in an article that the conflict was moving towards a stage of static fighting and attrition, a phase that would allow Moscow to rebuild its military strength.

“Today time has passed and society is tired. But this is not a dead end,” Zelenskiy said at a press conference with visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“Russia rules the sky. “We care about our military,” he added as quoted by Reuters, Sunday (5/11/2023).

Ukrainian forces have made slow progress through vast Russian minefields in a counteroffensive that began in the east and south in early June, but Russia has hit back hard in the east.

This has sparked fears of war fatigue among Kiev’s Western allies, and allegations of increasing reluctance in some countries to continue providing Ukraine with advanced weapons and funding.

“It’s clear that the war in the Middle East is taking the focus away from Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

He acknowledged that Russia “controls the skies” and that Ukraine urgently needs US-made F-16 fighters and advanced anti-aircraft defenses to change the situation.

The Ukrainian leader recalled that last year, there was also a lot of talk about a stalemate on the vast battlefield in Ukraine – but he referred to Kiev’s major military victories in the northeastern Kharkiv region and Kherson in the south.