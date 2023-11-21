Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It is such an extensive and extensive game, with so many missions, that many times some of them will be difficult for us. Such is the case of the puzzles that Hudson and Addison will ask us to do. One of the most complex missions that Tears of the Kingdom and that seems to have reached some resolution on the part of the community.

A specific player has shared his personal experience and a curious trick to solve the puzzles and puzzles that this NPC in Hyrule will give us. In the video that we attach below you can see the complete process that has followed:

The only way to do ADDison signs.

byu/castorshell13 intearsofthekingdom

Although the completion process that the player wanted to share has been met with some rejection by some players (because they do not want to waste or lose valuable resources), it is true that thanks to this, we will save a lot of playing and exploration time if our intention is to complete this type of missions as quickly as possible.

Hyrule is full of mysteries and many times we will have to prioritize some missions over others. What did you think of the trick?

