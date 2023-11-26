Amiibo offer different rewards in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Zelda and Ganondorf amiibo are the most recent in the saga

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the great games of the video game industry this year, giving rise to many who, more than half a year after its launch, continue enjoying what is being played. one of the strongest candidates to win the GOTYsince beyond its mechanics and capabilities, the title is taken care of with such care that secrets have even been discovered in the dungeons that have left more than one speechless.

In that sense, it must be said that in most cases the players of the title have ended up dazzled by it, giving rise to some who have even been able to create clay sculptures of some of the characters present in The Legend. of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, beyond this love for the game, we have found the case of a user who is not going to use the Ganondorf amiibo anymore.

Ganondorf amiibo gives an explosive reward

To put it in context, it must be said that Zelda amiibo have the ability to grant different objects in the game itself, giving rise to the recent Ganondorf amiibo from Zelda Tears of the Kingdom also sharing this function. However, sometimes there are cases in which These benefits are not only so manythis being the case of the Reddit user known as KevinSpanish, who has decided that using the amiibo is the worst thing he has ever done in his life.

And, as you can see in the post you have below these lines, this user has used the Ganondorf amiibo with catastrophic results, since at the time of using it he has obtained several objects… including a bomb barrel that when falling caused a strong explosion. The result is quite evident, since, in addition to the damage caused, the objects have been scattered:

Having said all this, it only remains to mention that The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch since last May.

