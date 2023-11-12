Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the biggest Nintendo Switch video game released this year.

Gelminus is the boss found in the Wind Temple in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

During this week we have been able to see how The Legend of Zelda franchise has been a central topic of conversation, since, without any prior notice and almost at dawn, Shigeru Miyamoto, franchise creator announced the development of a live action film in collaboration with Sony, thereby giving rise to In a few years we can see the characters of the franchise on the big screen.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Under this premise it must be said that at the moment there is very little data that we know about this The Legend of Zelda movie Beyond the fact that it has been in talks for ten years, which does not mean that it will come out in the short term. However, what we can say is that Their games continue to be enjoyed by millions around the world.giving rise to a Zelda Tears of the Kingdom player who has shared a great discovery in his second game of the title.

The Wind Temple has Gelminus creating the currents seen during the walkthrough in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

In this case we have to talk about what the user known as PlasticMan has found on Reddit, and he has shared an image on the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom forum in which we can see that Gelminus, the head of the Wind TempleIn fact, it was always inside this templebeing the cause of the storm and the air currents that are present during the tour of this dungeon in the Nintendo Switch game.

All this, as this user comments, he discovered in his second game, although he had always thought that Gelminus appeared out of nowhere, but it is clear that the development team thought of even the smallest details when designing this dungeon. You can take a look at it below:

Did anyone else notice this about the Wind Temple?

For the rest, it only remains to remember that, in case you are interested in the title, remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom está disponible para Nintendo Switch in exclusive.

