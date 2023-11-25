Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is set chronologically after the events of Breath of the Wild.

Link with several of the inhabitants of Hyrule in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the best games of this year, giving rise to His GOTY nomination is accompanied by the fact that he has more possibilities to take this prize in addition to Baldur’s Gate 3, although that is something that will be resolved on December 7. However, prior to this moment, it seems that the director of the video game, Hidemaro Fujibayashi, has spoken about video game developmentspecifically how the NPCs were made.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

It should be noted that The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a game that is taken care of down to the smallest detailwhich has led some users to find all kinds of hidden curiosities of the stature of a secret that has been discovered in the Temple of the Wind. However, the work carried out by the development team goes much further, even reaching the way NPCs are.

Zelda Tears of The Kingdom presents evolved dialogues for its NPCs

And Fujibayashi has confirmed that NPCs have been improved compared to Breath of the Wildso the development team sought to make these characters more alive, with dialogues that change depending on the situation, this being something that also expands to the story of Zelda, which states that it is one of the most powerful incarnations of the princess.

Likewise, when it comes to the NPCs, Fujibayashi states that something they wanted to reflect in this title was the fact that many are rebuilding their lives after the end of the Cataclysm in Breath of the Wild, being a way that they had in the team of show the passage of time compared to the previous video game in order to show this Hyrule as a completely new world. Likewise, depending on the time of the adventure, talking to an NPC can bring changes in their way of being, such as talking to the Orni after finishing the Temple of the Wind.

In this way, it can be seen that Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has much more depth than it appears, which would allow many to explore and investigate certain characters to see their possible changes during the adventure. For the rest, remember that the title is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch and that there are users who go so far as to make incredible sculptures based on the main characters.

