Bugs are the order of the day in games, some are funny, they help us or, as in this case, they make the game more complicated for us.

Gleeok has become immune to hits.

Nintendo’s latest installment is being a success, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has managed to conquer millions of players thanks to its fun story, its playability and, above all, the magnificent freedom it offers when creating and building. things, even machines to defeat enemies. However, all this success does not free it from bugs, today we show you how Gleeok is completely immune to melee damage.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Without a doubt a problem that will make your game much longer, tedious and more dangerous. Although it seems that this is something specific and that it does not happen often, this player has had to suffer from it and the truth is that it does not look like it will be something fun. While fans do amazing things to show their love for this game, such as amazing clay figures they create themselves, sometimes they are we have to suffer a little more from account.

Gleeok becomes immortal unless you use your bow

The person responsible for sharing this clip was Reddit user dmlfan928. As you can see in the video that we are going to leave you just below this paragraph, this Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom boss has decided that it was a good day to mitigate all melee damage and only suffer damage from a distance. Something really curious that doesn’t usually happen, and of course, no one would like to be in this player’s place.

Gleeok decides it won’t take melee damage

The community liked the video quite a bit, in fact at the time of writing this news it already has more than 1,200 positive votes and of course, comments that have brought more than a smile to the players. This type of content is always welcomed by followers of the title, especially if you show curious or strange things like what happened in this bug, so don’t rule out continuing to see material of this style for a long time.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom allows you to do practically anything when it comes to creations, even machines that can bombard huge areas. Who knows, maybe if he could use them in this situation, everything would have been much easier. But since that was not the case, he only had to kill Gleeok with only ranged attacks. Has something like this happened to you? This is not the first time something like this has happened with video game bosses. Even Elden Ring suffered it with Malenia.

