Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the games that Nintendo has put spectacular love into and we have seen the most outstanding results. A game that is incredibly extensive, with dozens of combat options, exploration and incredible details that even today the community continues to discover.

Such is the case of the Temple of the Wind that we see in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a most interesting construction to analyze that will leave us thinking for a long time about the secrets that Hyrule hides. In fact, one of the players has shared through Reddit his experience viewing Colgera from a crack in the Temple of the Wind.

A detail that has quickly gone viral and has given us a lot to think about. These have been the words that the player who is the author of this discovery has shared:

“The first time I played I thought the updraft in the center of the dungeon was being caused by a large turbine, but then Colgera flew out when the boss battle started and blew me away. I thought, “Wow, Colgera is huge! “They must have made him appear at that time.” And then I never thought about it again. Until today when I was playing again and was curious to know what was actually producing the updraft or what was under the grate because there is a room underneath that has a pretty high ceiling. Well guess what, Colgera is actually hanging around there. She is circling the secret stone. “I don’t know why, but I thought it was really impressive that they had it there all the time.”

In the image We can see Colgera inside the Temple of the Wind, patrolling around the secret stone.

