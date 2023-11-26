Zelda and Studio Ghibli lovers are in luck with this impressive creation.

This recreation of Ocarina of Time is simply perfect.

One of the most recognized installments of the Zelda saga is Zelda: Ocarina of Time. After its launch in 1998, it has managed to captivate millions of players who have not stopped enjoying its story. On this occasion, one of those followers has created a wonderful film in the purest Ghibli style for celebrate the 25th anniversary of the gamesince the specific date was November 21, 1998. An impressive contribution to pay tribute to the title.

If you are a fan of the game and anime, especially the aesthetics offered by Studio Ghibli, you cannot miss this wonderful work of art because we assure you that it will make you fall in love. Surely you already have the habit of seeing many contributions from fans to pay tribute to their favorite games, such as this recreation of the Link that you can see in Ocarina of Time made with Unreal Engine 5. However, this is on another level.

Zelda: Ocarina of Time becomes an anime film thanks to this recreation of the game

The person responsible for offering this marvel of creation has been the YouTube user RwanLink. As you can see in the introduction of the video itself, building this It has taken more than 600 hours and a total of four months to offer a work as detailed as the one you can see just below these lines. Because yes, of course we are going to leave the video in the news so you can take a look at the brutal change in the game, but don’t forget to go to YouTube and leave a good “like” for it.

In addition to RwanLink’s work, the soundtrack has also been composed by another YouTuber named Mosik. Between them they have managed to make the result of this fan film worthy of being in all cinemas. If you have not yet seen the video that we have left you, do not hesitate because you will enjoy some 20 truly magical minutesnostalgia returns to your life through the front door thanks to this wonderful creation.

Not only has it offered the cinematics, but also has remodeled the settings and characters to move through the game as if it were an anime episode. You have already seen the result, simply impressive. We also remind you that you can download the remake of the game made with the Unreal Engine.

Of course, on the YouTube channel you can find the teaser and even enjoy other creations that are possible thanks to the talent of this artist. If you are a Zelda fan and you like all this type of material, you are in the perfect place to explore and discover authentic gems. We say goodbye here… Yes, we are going to see again the incredible creation that he has made offering the Ocarina of Time game in the purest Ghibli style.

