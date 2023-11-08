The Zelda movie and its announcement yesterday by Shigeru Miyamoto himself have awakened not only the present and future desire to take a look at Zelda’s Live Action. They have also unearthed among the dust of the past, some statements by Wes Ball that have turned out to be premonitory.

The film director has been a fan of the Nintendo franchise for years. Doing a review of Wes Ball’s pasta post of his has been discovered on the old Twitter now called “X”, in which he consistently hoped to direct a Zelda movie in the future.

Since I could never even hope to have the chance to direct it… the next big mo-cap Avatar-like movie should be… THE LEGEND OF ZELDA. — Wes Ball (@wesball) January 29, 2010

The post is from January 29, 2010. And in it we see how, despite not yet being in his thirties, the ambitious film director had a big dream: Direct a Legend of Zelda movie. Franchise of which he has always been a fan.

The magic of Twitter “X” has made an appearance again. Although at the time of publication this comment from Wes Ball passed without pain or glory. Now it has made a real boom by being shared by thousands of Ruetir.com fans around the world.

