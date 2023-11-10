According to some latest leaks from renowned leaker MyTimeToShine, there is already a type of actor who would fit the style that Nintendo is looking for to find a suitable Link profile. With the aim of meeting the standards for the Live Action adaptation of the Zelda movie.

We must remember that this leaker has been recognized for having leaked, among other things, the release month of Arcane’s second season, which it should be noted, got it right. At the moment there are no official sources that ensure that this is the case, that must be made clear.

Walker Scobell is the TYPE of actor they want to cast as Link in the Legend of Zelda movie pic.twitter.com/9si81U1lnW — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) November 8, 2023

This must be made clear from the beginning, since This is simply a leak/rumor of this public figure. According to his words, Walker Scobell would be the type of actor that Nintendo wants to embody Link, and the truth is that if true, we don’t dislike the idea.

These last few days have been a flurry of information with the Zelda movie, theories, possibilities, and memories of the past of many great personalities like Wes Ball who will be in charge of directing this film. Nintendo has already confirmed that it will be participating in the front line of the project, so with the good sense of the company and Shigeru Miyamotowe can expect something very good.