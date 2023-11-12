After the last announcement by Nintendo and Shigeru Miyamoto about the Zelda Live Action Movie that is in production, the emblematic figure of Nintendo wanted to take a step forward. And inform us about the expectations generated by the fans and the great responsibility that Nintendo has in their hands.

The Japanese company is known for respect the essence and foundations of their sagas. That is why Miyamoto, listening to the opinions and uncertainties expressed by the community, wanted to shed some clarity on the matter. Here you can access the official information directly.

Miyamoto’s statements

As for the live-action Legend of Zelda movie, I know we face a big hurdle in producing a movie that won’t disappoint fans around the world. With this challenge in mind, I have been talking about this project for about ten years with Avi Arad, president of Arad Productions Inc. Movies are like games: you have to dedicate a lot of time to them until you get something that satisfies you. Therefore, films need sponsors who can support them until completion. For the production of our films, Nintendo itself acts as a sponsor. To produce the film, we have assembled a group of people willing to spend time on the production until we get something we are sure of. For The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Chris Meledandri, founder and CEO of Illumination, and I had creative control over all aspects of the film’s production, and together we continued production until we were satisfied. For the live-action The Legend of Zelda movie, Avi Arad and I are taking a lot of time to prepare. We hope to bring out something good that meets everyone’s expectations, so please look forward to it.

We still have to wait for new information regarding the Zelda Movie, as a possible release window, and supporting actors that will make up the project. For his part, Shigeru Miyamoto has once again been direct with the community and wanted to give us some very important statements.