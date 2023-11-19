We have interesting news related to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as it has just been announced that a new university course is using the Nintendo game to teach engineering to its students.

The perfect game for engineers

As you surely know, one of the main features of the latest installment of The Legend of Zelda is construction, so the only limit that players had to create different artifacts was their imagination.

Now, a new Engineering course at the University of Maryland, United States, has the help of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to teach students about machine design and engineering in general.

As you could see, this course is called The Legend of Zelda: A Link to Machine Design, which was created by university professor Ryan D. Sochol after being impressed by the Nintendo title’s deep physics system.

According to information shared by the University of Maryland, the course uses the game’s Ultrahand and Fuse mechanics to give students experience in design, prototyping, and construction testing.

It is worth mentioning that engineering students typically use CAD (computer-aided design) software to design everything from vehicles to robots. Because of this, the aforementioned professor realized that a similar system is used in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and wanted to take advantage of it.

An important point is that this course divides the class into teams and provides each with a Nintendo Switch, a copy of the game, and a Pro Controller, allowing them to do a variety of tasks including design challenges. Best of all, you can take the console home to continue “investigating.”

How is this project rated? Sochol stated that a portion of the grade is earned with a class run using each creation. The team whose structure can complete the challenge across land and water the fastest will earn an A+.

What do you think of this university course? Would you like something similar at your school? Tell us in the comments.

