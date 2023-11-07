Tolga is increasingly close to Bahar, the girl in whom Leyla’s heart now beats. The young man feels his deceased sister a little closer to him when he sees Bahar. He feels good with her and thanks to this little girl he has regained his will to live.

The young man gives the girl math classes since she finds this subject very difficult, but for him it is really just an excuse to be able to see her.

Furthermore, the young man is very worried since he learned that Zehra, the girl’s sister, is being forced to marry. Distraught, when the young woman shows up at her house to take Bahar, Tolga tells her that she knows she is going to get married.

Zehra has no choice but to confess the truth to Tolga and her friends: “I have to get married, but I don’t want to.” The young woman tells them that her brother and her sister-in-law reached an agreement with someone and that she cannot leave because she has no money and her little sister needs care because she is sick. What will happen now? Will Tolga do something to prevent it?