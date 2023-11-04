An avalanche of goals for Zefi so far. The Irish talent from the Nerazzurri academy returned with a stunning brace after 5 months out and a summer at the center of transfer rumours. The contract expires in June. And then?

A step at a time. First to find that pitch seen from afar for five months, those necessary to get over the injury and the subsequent surgical operation on the right shoulder, then to decide what to do with one’s future, because the current contract with the Nerazzurri will expire in eight months and the desire there’s a lot of forging ahead. At the center of everything Kevin Zefi is a talent that Inter aims to cultivate in the future after discovering him two years ago in the ranks of Shamrock Rovers.