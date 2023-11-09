Until about a year ago, when we wrote something about ‘Zeekr’, we did so mainly because there were countless puns with the name of the Chinese brand. Nowadays, however, we take the manufacturer more seriously than that, especially since we got to test their two models for Europe – the 001 and the X. Now, however, the Chinese are happy to give us another opportunity to make some lame jokes about their naming, for which we thank you.

Thwart EV plans

On the new Twitter – nowadays just like Zeekr’s SUV called ‘X’, but that has nothing to do with it – they have shared a few first images of an upcoming model with a remarkable name. They call the car ‘007’ and it is not certain whether they mean that it wants to make us all swoon together with its sleek looks. However, that could easily be the case, because the electric sedan already looks sleek with its low silhouette and apparently sleek LED lighting. Throw in a competent electric powertrain on top of that, and this Zeekr might just be able to thwart the nefarious plans of a few bigwigs in EV land… Are you listening, Tesla?

The Zeekr 007 will be in action from November 17, but it is not yet certain whether it will come to Europe. For example, Zeekr currently only ships two of its three models to our region, while the gigantic 009 remains reserved for the Chinese home market. That is an electric MPV and we are not entirely enthusiastic about that body shape here, which you could also say about a traditional sedan such as this 007… Although Zeekr also sells its 001 here, while a shooting brake is not exactly Europe’s most popular choice , so you know… Never Say Never Again.