The Zaragoza Film Festival (FCZ) has prepared a special day dedicated to the audiovisual industry for this Thursday, November 23.

The programming, which will take place at the Zaragoza Film Library, with free entry until capacity is reached, will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a session dedicated to Audiovisual Rallyes. In it, four short films from the Buñuel Mexico Challenge 2023, as well as summaries of the Desafío Buñuel Teruel and Belchite de Movie events. At the end of the screening, badges will be awarded to the directors of these events.

Next, at 7:00 p.m., the Zaragoza Industry Film Special Event. In this second edition of the event, the following awards and badges will be awarded:

Special Recognition for the 20th Anniversary of the Aragón-Japan Cultural Association. MUSICLIBRARY&SFX Award for the best musical treatment in a finalist short film. Special Recognition for the 10th Anniversary of Etopia. Special Recognition for the 10th Anniversary of Teatro Las Esquinas. RC Award for the best cinematography in a finalist short film. Special Recognition 20th Anniversary Tarazona Film Festival. Special Recognition 20th Anniversary Alicante Film Festival. Special Recognition 20th Anniversary of the Festval (Vitoria tv festival). Recognition for Audiovisual Project with projection Álvaro Aragüés for his project WESS MUSIC. Special Recognition 25th Anniversary Aragonese Music Awards. Special Recognition 130th Anniversary inauguration of the University of Zaragoza Paraninfo built. by the architect Ricardo Magdalena.Special Recognition 35th Anniversary of the Audiovisual Laboratory of Zaragoza.Special Recognition Pepe Moreno for his career as a cultural manager directing various Film Festivals, founding partner and coordinator of ASFAAN – Association of Audiovisual Festivals.

On Wednesday, November 22, the AUGUSTO OFICIOS DEL CINE to the Aragonese director Paula Ortiz. This recognition was presented by the President of the Aragonese Cinema Academy, María José Moreno, and the Director of the Zaragoza Film Festival, José Luis Anchelergues at the Zaragoza Film Library, where the filmmaker’s new work, Teresa, was screened. hits theaters next November 24th along with Ridley Scott’s latest work, Napoleon.

Complementing the programming, viewers can visit the festival’s social networks, specifically its FCZTV YouTube Channel. On this channel, some of the creators of the finalist works talk about their work and there is the possibility of being able to see summaries and some activities, such as talks, in full.

The Zaragoza Film Festival, which celebrates its 28th edition this year, runs until November 25.