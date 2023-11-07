Zara, the owner (and daughter) at the top of the Spanish “scrooge” rankings

Amancio Ortega, the owner of the well-known clothing group Zara, is (still) the richest man in Spain. This is confirmed by Forbes ranking, which also this year has drawn up the Iberian “scrooges” and reports a heritage of more than that 81 billion euros in the pockets of the Galician entrepreneur.



Ironically (so to speak) in second place we find the owner’s daughter, Sandra, followed in order by: Rafael del Pino, president of Ferrovial, a historic transport infrastructure company, Juan Carlos Escotet, owner of Abanca, a Galician bank, and Juan Roig Alonso, owner of Mercadona, the most important supermarket chain in Spain.

The top 5 of Spanish billionaires boast a total of 102.7 billion euros, which is equivalent to approximately half (48%) of the assets of the remaining 95 Spanish “rich”. However, not for everyone the wind always blows in your favor. In fact, as Forbes reports, among the “decayed” we find the singer Julio Iglesias, which drops nine positions and slips to 49th place in the top 100, with assets of 750 million euros.

Stay (unexpectedly) out of the squad considered the richest Spanish sportsmanor the tennis player Rafael Nadalwho with a capital of 297 million precedes the Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso, (270 million), who in turn is followed by the former footballer Andrés Iniesta, whose wealth is estimated at around 100 million.

