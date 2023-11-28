“The project was born in Sicily as a pilot, during the pandemic. The need is to bring your center closer to the patients’ homes at a time when they could not be visited. Telemedicine was therefore expressed in all its potential, from telephone calls to video recordings with the patient. In that context we asked ourselves how televisits could be of real support in the relationship between doctor and patient. We therefore prepared a study that validated the televisit, addressing all aspects, from medical-legal to technological ones. The results guided us towards the national-scale project that we are proposing today.” Thus Mario Zappia – full professor of Neurology and Director of the Neurological Clinic of the Aou Policlinico G. Rodolico San Marco of Catania and elected president of the Italian Society of Neurology (Sin), on the occasion of the presentation of the investigation “State of the art and prospects for telemedicine in the management of patients with multiple sclerosis” promoted by Sin with the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (Aism) and the biotechnology company Biogen, in collaboration with ILHM-Unict (Advanced study center in innovation, leadership and health management) and with the contribution of Prof. Valeria Tozzi of Cergas of Sda Bocconi.