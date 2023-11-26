Five victories, always a protagonist, with a future theoretically even more as a protagonist. Today we talk about the Gresini team, I’m Zam, this is #atuttogas the Sunday #podcast of Moto.it

November 26, 2023

When, despite himself, the Gresini team had to start a new adventure, it seemed impossible, or at least very difficult, to repeat certain results. Instead, the new Gresini team has even done better and in two years has become a point of reference not only in the Ducati house, but in the entire paddock.

Enea Bastianini will compete for the title in 2022, Alex Marquez was the protagonist for a good part of 2023, Fabio Di Giannantonio grew up to triumph in Qatar. And Tuesday 28 November a certain Marc Marquez, eight-time world champion, gets on the Gresini team’s Ducati. How was all this and how is it possible? We ask Nadia Padovani, Fausto’s wife: she is the one who wanted this at all costs.

