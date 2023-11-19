He is passionate, but not “sick” of motorbikes, he follows Enea, but always with great discretion. Today we’re talking about Emilio Bastianini, I’m Zam, this is Moto.it’s Sunday #podcast at #atuttogas

November 19, 2023

He defines himself as a “DOC Romagnolo”, one of those who goes abroad in search of piadina and Italian food. In everyday life he is a street vendor, he follows his son in the paddock, but not in all the GPs.

Always with a smile, always with great respect for everyone, always careful to give support to Enea if needed. After the victory in Sepang, which came more than a year after the success of Aragon 2022, Enea underlined how the help of his girlfriend Alice and his family was fundamental in overcoming the most difficult moment of her career.

Emilio is shy, he doesn’t want to take any credit, but he recognizes that it was complicated to deal with the aftermath of the injury, the many days away from the bike, a season that was supposed to be one of definitive consecration and turned into a very negative phase. How do you deal with all this? And Aeneas How did you get to the world championship, what were the difficulties your family had to face, what were the greatest satisfactions?

We ask father Bastianini, why Emilio is the guest of the 140th episode of #atuttogas.

