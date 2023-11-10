Sepang – When he arrived in the world championship, Massimo Rivola was met with quite a lot skepticism. Even from me, I don’t hide it. Because, let’s be honest, those who ride motorbikes are always watching with suspicion who comes from F.1. But it took very little time to change my opinion, because Rivola is a very high level manager, very capable, but equally so humble, a great motorcycle enthusiast, who is contributing significantly to bringing Aprilia to the top in MotoGP too. More generally, it can be said that his arrival made the entire world championship grow, not just the Noale manufacturer. The podcast begins with Rivola making a comparison between F.1 and MotoGP.

“I immediately liked the environment, even though as soon as I arrived I immediately started a mess, making a complaint about the famous “spoon” (Rivola made a complaint against Ducati about the aerodynamic appendix placed in front of the rear wheel, NDA). I understand the skepticism towards me, even within the company” says Massimo.

It is a fact that with the arrival of Rivola, Aprilia has grown a lot.

“The change is tangible, but the credit is not mine, there has been an entire important journey, due to the Piaggio group. Aprilia has won a lot in small displacements: it must be worth zero because you don’t live on memories, but it must serve as an incentive to do even better. In Noale there is a structure and a racing culture that few have.”

So what’s missing to be at your best? In the podcast, the analysis of the CEO of Aprilia Racing is very detailed and without excuses, the analysis of a man who knows what it means to challenge manufacturers who started this path in MotoGP well before Aprilia.

“We lack some experience, we are working to improve our future both in Noale and outside the racing department”.

For many enthusiasts, Aprilia’s limit is the lack of a rider capable of making a difference. Rivola disagrees: “Our bike is not that easy, it takes time to understand it. Vinales, when he is good, is one of the strongest riders in the championship. A.Espargaro is considered less talented, but he made this bike, he knows it perfectly, the RS-GP suits him more than the other riders.”

With Rivola we also talk about eight Ducatis (“Dorna made a mistake in allowing this to happen”), of aerodynamics, of development, (“MotoGP must be something unique”), of how the way of riding has changed, of how MotoGP influences the product of series.

How does Rivola judge the 2023 championship?

“We started off well, then there were some problems and the first part of the station was disappointing. We didn’t give up, then came the victory at Silverstone and the double in Barcelona.”

But why, as happened in 2022, do non-European races seem to put the RS-GP in more difficulty? And how much does it bother taking pay from KTM? And Marquez with the Ducati?