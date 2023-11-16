Since the rule was introduced on tire pressurefrom the British GP on 5 August, we talk much more about tires than about riders and bikes. What is striking is the practically unanimous position taken by the pilots: “This pressure rule is a nightmare” more or less everyone says, perhaps with different words. What is going on? We talk about it with Piero Taramasso, responsible for all the races for the French company. As always, Piero addresses all the criticisms, says his version of himself, explains the reasons why this rule was introduced, which he is causing so much discussion.

“The tire pressure it is a parameter that must be managed exactly like engine power, fuel consumption and everything else”.

Here, however, one of the critical points is precisely this: unlike the other parameters, this doesn’t seem controllable, there are too many variables which affect the pressure value.

“It’s not really like that: we’ve been using this system for several seasons already: they know how to do it. So much so that since this regulation was introduced, there have been many more races where the values ​​have been respected than anomalous ones. You can take some margin to make sure you stick to the limits”

But the pilots complain…

“I think they took this rule badly from the beginning, as happens with all new things. But It’s not a pressure or temperature problem: in Sepang, the chosen compound, the medium front, was too soft. Hence the feeling that there was something due to pressure and temperature, but this was not the case. We are at the limit with everything: I’m not saying it’s simple, but here there are the best technicians in the world. AND even the pilots must know how to adapt”.

In the podcast, Taramasso explains why this rule was introduced and who decided. But why do drivers underline the impossibility of overtaking? Taramasso also responds to this criticism.

Then we move on to analyze the article and the considerations of our engineer, Giulio Bernardelle, who on Moto.it explained with the usual clarity the problems caused by the Michelins. Taramasso responds point by point to our engineer.

“At the beginning, in 2016, 2017 and 2018, our tires were actually very sensitive to small variations in temperature, but now this is no longer the case: we have kept only the most versatile compounds. We had to work a lot to eliminate this problem, which only goes to the extreme in circuits with a lot of stress, abrasives and very high asphalt temperatures”

Some say: motorbikes have evolved, tires have not. Is that so?

“Motorcycles have undergone a crazy evolution in the last two years. Why hasn’t Michelin adapted? Dorna and its riders want stability, They like the current front and they asked us to keep it. We continue to work, in the dark. Then there is another factor: the races increase and the tests decrease, there is no time to develop. However it’s true: Motorcycles have evolved faster than tires”.

According to Bernardelle, Michelins suffer above all from two problems: Taramasso agrees with our engineer.

“This is why we work on stiffer tyres. But the effect highlighted by Giulio does not only happen to Michelin, but to all tires throughout Motorsport, it is something physical: it can be improved, but it cannot be eliminated”.

It is right to impose the rule, but it should be simpler and easier to enforce: why not measure the pressure on the starting grid?

“It can be done, it is a solution being considered. But it is less precise, during the race the pressure value changes: that’s why we asked to verify it during the GP. It’s definitely more complicated, but it’s more realistic.”

Taramasso also explains how the control happens and why it takes some time before we know if someone has gone out of the norm.

#atuttogas returns next Sunday: another episode worth listening to, also on the main podcast platforms.