today we're talking about Pol Espargaro

November 5, 2023

Born in Granollers, a stone’s throw from the Montmelò circuit, on 10 June 1991, Pol debuted in the 125 world championship in 2006; in his first full season, in 2007, he was rookie of the year; in 2009 he won his first GP. In 2011 he moved to Moto2 and the following year he climbed to the top step of the podium for the first time in this category, becoming world champion, in 2013 thanks to six successes and nine podiums in total.

He is ready for MotoGP, where he races with the satellite Yamaha of the Tech3 team. In 2015 he won the Suzuka Eight Hours, in 2017 he moved to KTM, before being chosen by HRC in 2021. It seems like a great opportunity, but apart from a couple of good results, Pol struggles a lot and returns to KTM in 2023. Unfortunately, however, a very bad injury in the opening race in Portimao affected the entire season and also the continuation of his career. How are you experiencing all this? We ask Pol Espargaro, because he is the guest of the new episode of #atuttogas.

