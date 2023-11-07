Suara.com – PSSI Deputy General Chair I Zainudin Amali hopes for public support for the Indonesian U-17 national team which will compete in Group A of the U-17 World Cup at the GBT Stadium in Surabaya.

“We ask for prayers and support from all Indonesian people so that in the match in the Surabaya cluster where the national team is playing, God willing, we can get good results,” he said during training for the Indonesian U-17 national team on Field A of the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (GBT) complex. Surabaya, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

Preparations for the Indonesian National Team Ahead of the U-17 World Cup. (pssi.org)

The former Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia explained that the players and coaches had prepared the team well, with the capital of having won the AFF U-16.

“Then we from PSSI monitored talent and recruitment in 12 cities and that complemented what was already in the team,” he said.

Not only that, he continued, the Indonesian U-17 national team also conducted training matches in Bali, Jakarta and finally in Germany.

"Thankfully, the players have made good progress while in Germany," he said.

Currently, he said, the team is in good condition and ready to compete against Ecuador.

“Their motivation is very good because this is an opportunity for them to show their abilities. Because this is the first time the Indonesian national team has entered the World Cup,” said Zainuddin.

Therefore, he continued, his party will continue to provide support to the team, especially the players who will fight in the U-17 World Cup.

“We will continue to encourage children to continue to develop even better,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian U-17 National Team Coach, Bima Sakti, expressed his gratitude for the support given by PSSI.

“I would like to thank Mr. Ketum, Mr. Waketum, Mr. Endri who is also the manager, Director of Technology, Coach Indra and also my advisor along with Coach Frank, who always monitors our progress,” he said.

The coach from Balikpapan is also grateful that his team is healthy and well.

“The players are all in good health and God willing, ready to give their best on Friday (10/11/2023) against Ecuador,” he said.