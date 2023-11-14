After chatting with the creators of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, we learned that Zack is going to play an extremely important role in this game. We tell you what Yoshinori Kitase and Naoki Hamaguchi told us.

We have been able to interview Yoshinori Kitase and Naoki Hamaguchi exclusively for Spain, the heads of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth with the aim of getting to know as much as possible about the new installment that premieres on PS5 on February 29, 2024.

During our talk we learned if there will be changes in the most anticipated scene of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and a number of issues that we will reveal to you as the days go by. We also couldn’t resist asking them about Zack.

The character seems to have a major role in the game and after having played Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion, the producer and director of this new installment have certified us that yes, Zack is going to have a greater role.

Zack’s role in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

It seems that Zack is going to have a very important role in FFVII Rebirth and it is quite a coincidence that Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion was released last year. Would you say that it is necessary to have played Crisis Core to understand the story of Rebirth?

Naoki Hamaguchi: If you want to empathize more with Zack’s character, feel and understand him better, then it is a good idea to have played Crisis Core before this game; you might get a different perspective on it.

But the way he appears in this game and the story behind him is not directly related to what happens to him in Crisis Core. So to understand and follow the story you don’t need to have played Crisis Core at all. But then again, if people are interested in Zack it might even be a good idea to play Crisis Core after Rebirth to learn more about the characters.

In fact, Zack plays a very important role in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth by helping to tell the story in its entirety. In FFVII Remake we had these entities called “Echoes” that were used to show doubts about how the story was going to continue and play with people’s expectations: “what is going to happen? How is it going to end? Is it going to be different? What do I expect?”

At the end of the game, when they break through the barriers of destiny, suddenly anything was possible and people didn’t know what was going to happen from that point on. The Echoes are very involved in all of this and Zack takes on a very similar role in Rebirth.

Through Zack, you will discover more about what happened after you broke through the restrictions of fate and escaped that timeline. You are going to discover what could really be happening and how it could all end. He plays a very important role in all of that.

So I think fans of Zack in Crisis Core and the original game are going to be happy to see more of him… And I think he’s going to have even more fans after this.

