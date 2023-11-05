Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon movie will arrive on Netflix very soon and the story will expand into other formats such as comics and an animated series.

It seems that Netflix has high hopes for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, as they have turned it into a transmedia narrative, meaning the story will expand into different formats. On the one hand we have the film that has been divided into two parts and then there will be comics that you can consult at this link and an animated series. In fact, there has also been talk of a video game. All of this will make this saga much deeper and more extensive than we had originally thought.

Conceived as a discarded Star Wars story, Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon may manage to live up to the legendary science fiction saga created by George Lucas.

The director himself explains it like this:

In a recent conversation with TotalFilm, Zack Snyder said: “I am the guardian of what is possible. I’m the only one who knows where the whole story is going and I have it mapped out to the end. We’re doing a narrative podcast, an animated comic, and an animated series. They all take place before the events of the film. So you can begin to understand the immensity of the mythology we have been working on.”

(cordonpress)

Zack Snyder is famous for his dedication to creating rich and complex worlds. Every story he directs is meticulously developed, with extensive mythologies and character backstories, even if not every detail is captured in his films. Rebel Moon will be no different in this regard.

The film’s cast is impressive and includes talents such as Cary Elwes, Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Jena Malone, Cleopatra Coleman, Michiel Huisman, Ed Skrein, Corey Stoll, Djimon Hounsou, Bae Doona, Stuart Martin, Dominic Burgess , Alfonso Herrera, Rhian Rees, Staz Nair, Danielle Burgio and Ray Fisher.

Do you want to see Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon? It must be remembered that the first part subtitled The Fire Girl will premiere on December 22, 2023 on Netflix. While the second installment, The Scar can be seen on April 19, 2024.

Fuente TF.