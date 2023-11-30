Amber Heard has found her support in the figure of Zack Snyder. The filmmaker maintains his affection for the actress he chose as Mera.

Zack Snyder has supported Amber Heard despite the controversy. The female star has faced quite a few issues on social media due to her legal dispute with Johnny Depp and the public perception of her surrounding her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Following director James Wan’s decision to downplay her role as Mera in the sequel, now the filmmaker who worked with her on Justice League has expressed her support for the actress.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zack Snyder expressed his perplexity at the contempt directed towards Heard and He stated his willingness to work with her again.. Although Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom seems to be giving him a small space, the former director of the DC Extended Universe has his back for the star. In fact, he has stated that he would collaborate with her without hesitation. A fact to keep in mind.

The actress’s future could be with the filmmaker

Netflix

Zack Snyder, known for defending his actors like Amber Heard, also endorsed Ray Fisher previously. Ray Fisher played Cyborg in Justice League and faced harsh controversies during filming. After this, the actor joined Snyder’s next film on Netflix, titled Rebel Moon. Which suggests the possibility of providing similar opportunities to the girl in future projects..

On the other hand, Amber Heard has hinted that her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was cut due to the legal battle with Johnny Depp. The actress who has defended and supported Zack Snyder pointed out that several scenes of her character were eliminated. He also revealed receiving revised versions of the script that significantly reduced her involvement in the film. We will clear up doubts soon. More specifically, next December.

Fuente: The Hollywood Reporter

Follow us on Google News so as not to miss the news, and join our channels at: Instagram, WhatsApp o Telegram To stay up to date with all the news at the moment!

We recommend you