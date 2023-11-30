Warner Bros. Pictures

Can you imagine Zack Snyder returning to the DC Universe? Well, the director has set a specific condition to carry out his return.

Zack Snyder has set a condition to return to the DC Universe. The filmmaker, known for his work on superhero films such as Watchmen, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and his controversial version of Justice League, seems to be definitively moving away from the superhero genre. In a recent interview, the former head of the DCEU has indicated that he no longer feels the same emotion for these types of films as before. Apparently, he has reached his peak in the genre. He is now launching a new universe on Netflix with the release of Rebel Moon.

Although Zack Snyder has stated that he does not have the same enthusiasm for superhero movies, does not completely close the doors to a possible return. If James Gunn, his colleague in the renewed DC Universe, offered him the opportunity to direct an adaptation of Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns, the filmmaker would accept it. But only if he could maintain “a faithful representation of the graphic novel.”

A possible return of the controversial filmmaker?

Netflix

However, Zack Snyder rules out the idea of ​​directing Elektra Lives Again, another work by Frank Miller, and emphasizes his refusal to get involved with Star Wars projects due to the control exercised over the brand. Despite his departure from the genre, Snyder praises the work of his former colleagues in the DC Universe, such as Ezra Miller for his portrayal in The Flash film. And he highlights the performance of Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in Justice League, praising his ability to deal with difficulties.

Regarding his position on the end of its relationship with the DC Universe films, Zack Snyder seems to maintain an ambiguous position. Although he claims that he is done with that genre, he leaves the door open for a possible return. Which creates some uncertainty about his definitive withdrawal from this type of productions. Will he come back one day? The truth is that it would be a historic event.

Source: Uproxx

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.