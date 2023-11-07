Zack Snyder doesn’t stop when it comes to offering us new movies and the next one will be Rebel Moon, the galactic epic to premiere on Netflix next December 22. A space trip that aims to learn from Star Wars to demonstrate its quality, but the truth is that we have already seen this universe on screen.

And the director has revealed for Total Film that Army of the Dead, his film about a zombie apocalypse, exists on the same plane as Rebel Moon. In fact, the idea was to show us a direct connection between both franchises, as the filmmaker himself confesses:

“Army of the Dead has a pretty extensive mythology that never made it into the movie. There’s actually a Rebel Moon character in the Army of the Dead animated series that we never got to do… At one point in the series , they go through a portal to another dimension, and they meet characters in that other dimension. In Rebel Moon, they’re in a bar, and one of the aliens is one of the characters from the animated series. So it’s definitely a shared universe. “

However, that wink will never come to light. And the apocalyptic saga has taken several paths in the form of spin-offs, including two animated productions like Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas and Army of the Dead: Twilight of the Gods. The first of them has been completely canceled and that is where the connection would have occurred.

“We did all the scripts and animations, and all the voices are recorded. So you can see it, even in its crazy animated form: you can see the entire series in its entirety,” says Snyder. The truth is that the production did not look very good, since at the beginning of the year the person in charge himself explained that the project was had stagnated.

The story would chronicle the origin of the character of Scott, played by Dave Bautista, and the rest of the rescue team during the raid on Las Vegas at the time when the zombie virus broke out. Of course, Twilight of the Gods is still going to show us a crazy version inspired by Norse mythology.

