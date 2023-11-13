The reimagining of Zack Snyder’s Star Wars project promises to be a must-see event for fans this Christmas.

Netflix has big plans for Zack Snyder if the two installments of Rebel Moon that the director will release on the platform succeed. The story will be divided into two parts, with the first arriving in time for Christmas, December 22.

Rebel Moon: The Fire Girl will serve as a calling card for this imaginary that Zack Snyder proposed to Lucasfilm as a Star Wars story. After being rejected, the director converted it into something outside of George Lucas’ universe, with his own imagery and references.

A little over a month after its limited release in theaters, Netflix releases the new trailer for Rebel Moon: The Fire Girl, to better understand the story that awaits us in the film, when a small agricultural planet receives a visit from belligerent tyrants.

It will be Kora, a young woman rescued from the remains of an old ship, who holds the key to save the colony. The young woman will embark on a journey to recruit warriors willing to fight against the oppressor in which she will be the spark of a rebellion in the making.

Spectacular trailer for Rebel Moon: The Fire Girl

If you go to the top of this article, you will find the new trailer for Rebel Moon: Fire Girl that Netflix has shared.

Zack Snyder shows off his chest with the spectacular scenes and epic battles that await us in the film, along with a look at many of the characters.

The film stars Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Bae Doona, Jena Malone, Ray Fisher, Stuart Martin, Michael Huisman, Alfonso Herrera and Staz Nair.

The trailer takes the opportunity to show us Kora’s motivations and the fear that the arrival of tyrannical forces in the colony awakens in her.

Rebel Moon: The Fire Girl premieres on Netflix next December 22, although it will have a limited release in some theaters starting December 15. The second film, Rebel Moon: The Warrior Who Leaves Marks, will hit the platform on April 19, 2024.