Film director Zack Snyder reveals very interesting details about his time making DC Comics films.

In 2013, Zack Snyder started the DCEU with Man of Steel, then released Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and began filming Justice League (2017), but left the project halfway due to the death of his daughter. Although he was able to finish his own version that premiered in 2021 on HBO Max. Do you like these movies? Tell me your opinion about this director’s work in the comments.

Now, in a recent interview with THR, he commented that he never wanted to be the great architect of the Cinematographic Universe.

These are his words.

“I never saw it as the job: Oh, I’m the architect of DC Comics. I need to create entertainment for DC that sells toys and is for the masses and fun for everyone. I didn’t care about that. I liked Batman, I liked Superman, I wanted to do something cool. “You chose the wrong person if you wanted a product.”

HBO Max

James Gunn will be responsible for creating the DC Comics reboot and we must remember that they worked together on Dawn of the Dead (2004). However, his superhero films are very different.

Now, Zack Snyder hopes he succeeds with these words: “I called him and told him I wished him all the best. “I told him I wanted it to work.”

He also talks about Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher and Amber Heard.

Regarding Ezra Miller’s problems, he said: “They did a great job on that Flash movie. It is very difficult to play against yourself.”

While he has returned to work with Ray Fisher who had a bad time at DC Comics. That’s why Zack Snyder says: “he has weathered the storm in a way that not many people could or couldn’t.”

Of Amber Heard, he reveals: “I just don’t get it. If other people don’t like it, I don’t know what to say. “I would work with her in a second.”

Now, Zack Snyder will release Rebel Moon on December 22 on Netflix. This is their own version of Star Wars and let’s hope it’s a great movie. Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments.

Fuente: THR.

