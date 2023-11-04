Zack Snyder has confirmed that the Rebel Moon universe will go beyond his films for Netflix, with several prequels in different formats: “The timeline goes back 800 years.”

A few weeks ago, Zack Snyder shared his plans to continue expanding the Rebel Moon universe in format comic con Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxea four-volume series that will act as a prequel to the films of Netflix Rebel Moon: Part 1: The Fire Girl and Rebel Moon Part 2: The Warrior Who Leaves Marks.

Now Zack Snyder has revealed that the spin-off of Rebel Moon will not stop there, as their universe will continue to grow through an animated series y a narrative podcastwith which you will be touching almost all possible branches of entertainment.

“I am the guardian of what is possible. I am the only one who knows where all history is going, and I have it all planned,” he said. Zack Snyder laughing in an interview for Total Film.

“We’re doing a narrative podcast, and an animated comic, and an animated series. All take place before the events of the film. So that you can begin to understand the immensity of the mythology that we have been working on,” explained the director of Rebel Moon.

Rebel Moon will have several prequels in different formats

If you thought the MCU was vast, get ready because Zack Snyder is coming strong. Kurt Johnstad, the co-writer of Rebel Moon: Part 1: The Fire Girl y Rebel Moon Part 2: The warrior who leaves marksis clear that feature films for Netflix are just the tip of the iceberg.

“The world is very, very detailed and developed,” he said. Kurt Johnstad. “There are hundreds and hundreds of pages of documents about methodology, mythology and traditions. “The chronology goes back 800 years, from our movies.”

As if that were not enough, in the writers’ room they have a huge whiteboard with the chronology of Rebel Moon. “There’s a ruler with measurements under that board,” Johnstad explained. “And the two films are literally two or three inches of that whole twelve-foot expanse.”