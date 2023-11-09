The film Sucker Punch (2011) was not the expected success that Zack Snyder was looking for and now he reveals how the film was misinterpreted.

A few years ago, Zack Snyder began to stand out a lot thanks to Dawn of the Dead (2004) and 300 (2006), then he made Watchmen (2009) which was a bit divisive and the great Ga’Hoole The Legend of the Guardians (2010). . Then, he made Sucker Punch, which was a failure with audiences and critics. But… Did we not understand it well?

Sucker Punch raised about $89 million and is estimated to have cost $80 million, while on review sites like Rottentomatoes it has a 22%. However, Zack Snyder believes he didn’t go far enough with that film.

These are his words.

“Sucker Punch is probably the most obvious example of pure, direct satire I’ve done. And I still think I didn’t go far enough, because a lot of people thought it was just a movie about scantily clad girls dancing in a brothel. I say: Really? Did you see Watchmen? That movie is completely a deconstruction of superheroes from the beginning, which is all Alan Moore. That’s what I’ve found really interesting and motivating throughout my career. And I think, taken as a whole, it’s more obvious than film by film.”

“The tricky thing about my films is that I always try to give the audience the film they think they want to see, but also give them the subverted version at the same time. That notion has always been really interesting and fascinating: that, as filmmakers, we’re trying to introduce the subversive without breaking the illusion. That’s the trick.”

What is the movie about?

Sucker Punch

Sucker Punch is an action-fantasy film directed by Zack Snyder and released in 2011. The story follows Babydoll (Emily Browning), a young woman who, after a traumatic event where her little sister dies, is admitted to a psychiatric hospital for his evil stepfather. At the hospital, she realizes that her life is in danger, and she takes refuge in an alternate reality as a coping mechanism.

In this parallel reality, Babydoll and four housemates, Sweet Pea (Abbie Cornish), Rocket (Jena Malone), Blondie (Vanessa Hudgens) and Amber (Jamie Chung), are trapped in an upscale brothel and plan to escape. Babydoll discovers that she has the ability to transport herself to another level of reality by dancing, and her dancing acts as a kind of catalyst. During her dance, Babydoll and her friends face supernatural enemies and level bosses, which represent metaphors for the obstacles they face in the real world.

The plot follows missions in alternate realities that Babydoll and her group must complete to find the items necessary for their escape. Each mission is mixed with elements of science fiction, steampunk and fantasy, creating a visually striking environment.

Sucker Punch de Zack Snyder

