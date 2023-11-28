In recent years, we have discovered that big celebrities in the entertainment world are fans of video games; At the end of the day, gaming has already proven to be a universal medium that anyone can enjoy. Along these lines, Zack Snyder revealed which title keeps him hooked during the early mornings.

Zack Snyder, director famous for films such as 300, Watchmen, Justice League and Dawn of the Dead, previously expressed his admiration for video games and revealed that he would like to see adaptations of Gears of War and Halo, although the latter already had a live-action series on Paramount+.

On the occasion of the upcoming release of his new film, Rebel Moon, the American filmmaker had a conversation with Wired. There, he revealed that he enjoys a popular free video gameand even confessed that he plays it late into the night.

Related video: Fortnite: how did it become heaven for crossovers?

Zack Snyder is a fan of Fortnite, Epic Games’ free-to-play

Specifically, the director confessed that he plays too much Fortnite, the successful Battle Royale of Epic Games. He considers him to be very good, and remembers a time when he stayed up in the early morning to play.

“I played too much Fortnite. I’m actually pretty good, but it was also 3 in the morning and my wife was like, ‘Do you really play Fortnite at 3:00 AM against 12-year-old children?’” commented the director.

Now, what is the acclaimed director’s favorite skin? In the interview, Zack Snyder confessed that he plays as Sr. Meeseeks, the character from the animated show Rick and Morty. “Anyway, if Meeseeks kills you, that could have been Zack Snyder,” the creative joked.

Zack Snyder is a big Fortnite fan; his skin is Mr. Meeseeks

These statements will come as little surprise to the director’s fans. In another interview with IGN that took place in the middle of this year, he announced that he started playing Fortnite to spend time with his son. Ironically, his son didn’t like the game, so he now enjoys it alone. And yes, also on that occasion he said that his favorite skin is Mr. Meeseeks.

Rebel Moon, the latest science fiction film directed by Zack Snyder, will join the Netflix catalog on December 22. It is starring Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher and more.

But tell us, did you know that the director was a fan of free-to-play? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Fortnite. On the other hand, visit this page to find more information about Zack Snyder’s new projects.

Related video: Is video game cinema still cursed?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente