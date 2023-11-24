Zack Snyder (cordonpress) y Rebel Moon

The Rebel Moon movie will be released in two parts and now we have more details about what Zack Snyder has prepared.

Rebel Moon Part 1: The Fire Girl will arrive on Netflix on December 22, 2023, while we will have to wait until April 19, 2024 to be able to watch Rebel Moon Part 2: The Warrior Who Leaves Marks on the streaming platform. Now Zack Snyder reveals what’s behind these titles.

It looks like both Sofia Boutella’s Kora and Stella Grace Fitzgerald’s Princess Issa will be very important in the Rebel Moon stories. So according to Zack Snyder, both could be the fire girl.

This is how the director explains it.

“The girl of fire has a double meaning. The Fire Girl could be Princess Issa, this myth that runs through stories. The robots we refer to as Anthony Hopkins’ character Jimmy were created to protect the unborn Issa and lost all purpose when she was killed. Kora (played by Sofia Boutella) is also a daughter of fire: she was a war orphan. Her house was burned down and she was kidnapped and taken to the army.” Zack Snyder said.

Sofia Boutella in Rebel Moon

While for the second part it makes it much clearer.

Zack Snyder confirms that The Warrior Who Leaves Marks is Kora, since her nickname is precisely Scargiver. He explains it this way: “Kora’s nickname is Scargiver, which is also related to her relationship with Princess Issa. “I think those two myths are intertwined in a pretty interesting way.”

Furthermore, the director confirmed that he had no problems with the titles of the two parts of Rebel Moon: “We had the titles for a long time.”

It will be interesting to see everything they have prepared, but it is clear that it will be a science fiction epic with a great mythology behind it.

Source: Empire.