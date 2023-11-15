In case you missed any details from the Rebel Moon trailer, director Zack Snyder has decided to explain everything we see in the trailer.

In a month, the first part of Rebel Moon will be released on Netflix, a film that aims to start a galactic saga in the purest form of Star Wars. In addition, they have already planned comics, animated series and other content to support this great story created by Zack Snyder.

Now, the visionary director appears in a video explaining the Rebel Moon trailer, as he wants us to know all the details they have prepared for this epic space opera.

Here we leave the video to you.

Rebel Moon introduces us to a mysterious young woman named Kora who fought in intergalactic battles until she falls on a small planet that is dedicated to agriculture. From that moment she decides to have a quiet and peaceful life. But the Empire discovers that place and threatens to destroy it entirely, so Kora receives the mission to go out in search of help and manages to gather a group of brave warriors.

The movie looks like a mix between The Seven Samurai and 300, so there will be a great story with all the action in the purest Zack Snyder style.

The cast includes Ed Skrein as Atticus Noble, Sofia Boutella as Kora, Charlie Hunnam as Kai, Anthony Hopkins as Jimmy (voice), Jena Malone as Harmada, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, Cleopatra Coleman as Devra Bloodaxe, Djimon Hounsou as General Titus, Bae Doona as Nemesis, Dominic Burgess as Dash Thif, Ray Fisher as Darrian Bloodaxe, Fra Fee as Regent Balisarius, Staz Nair as Tarak and Danielle Burgio as Inge.

The first part of Rebel Moon will arrive on December 22 on Netflix. While we will have to wait for the second part until April 19, 2024.

