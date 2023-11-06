Visionary director Zack Snyder will soon release the film Rebel Moon on Netflix and now gives very interesting details about what he has prepared.

Netflix is ​​betting big on what could be its next big film franchise, Rebel Moon. Director Zack Snyder has made it clear that this is his biggest bet and that comparisons are inevitable. Although there has been much talk about its resemblance to Star Wars, the director has mentioned other classic films.

In a recent interview with Total Film, Zack Snyder described Rebel Moon as a cross between The Dirty Dozen (1967) and The Magnificent Seven (1960), but set in space. This mix of genres sounds truly intriguing, and promises to take us on an epic journey.

These are his words.

“I said it was like a cross between The Dirty Dozen and The Magnificent Seven set in space. Part of the conversation was: Why would Hollywood say no to your idea? And no one came up with a reason. “It always stayed in my mind.”

What is Twelve of the Gallows about?

twelve of the gallows

Major Reisman (played by Lee Marvin), a skilled OSS strategist, is assigned to train a group of dangerous condemned prisoners to carry out a suicide mission at a mansion in Rennes, France, where German officers have a post. of high command. His objective is to demoralize the German army by dynamiting the mansion and causing enemy casualties. Reisman trains the motley crew with discipline and determination, and when mission time arrives, they must improvise to accomplish it, facing unexpected challenges along the way.

What is The Magnificent Seven about?

The seven magnificents

In a small Mexican town harassed by Calvera’s (Eli Wallach) gang, the desperate inhabitants seek the help of American gunmen. Despite the modest reward, only seven brave men, led by Chris Adams (Yul Brynner), accept the challenge. Together with Vin (Steve McQueen), Bernardo O’Reilly (Charles Bronson), Britt (James Coburn), Lee (Robert Vaughn), Harry Luck (Brad Dexter) and young Chico (Horst Buchholz), they prepare to face Calvera and his henchmen.

After an initial confrontation, the inhabitants and the seven gunmen manage to repel the bandits. However, Calvera returns with more men and forces the seven to retreat. Despite the danger, the seven decide to return to the village and fight alongside the villagers. The battle is fierce and claims the lives of several of the brave gunmen, including Harry, Lee and Bernardo. While facing Calvera, Chris and Vin prevail, but Britt and Chico go their separate ways. With victory assured, the three survivors return home, and Chico decides to stay in the town to be with his beloved.

What is Rebel Moon about?

Zack Snyder’s story takes place in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy, threatened by the oppressive power of a ruling force. In the midst of this tension, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes the last hope for survival. Her mission is to recruit a group of trained fighters willing to do anything.

This group of brave warriors includes outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and war orphans from different worlds. Despite their differences, they all share a common desire to redeem themselves and avenge injustices. As the shadow of oppression looms over the unlikeliest of moons, an epic battle is waged for the fate of the entire galaxy. In this process, a new army of heroes will be forged ready to fight against tyranny.

Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon is divided into two parts, the first will arrive on Netflix on December 22, 2023. While for the second, we will have to wait until April 19, 2024.

