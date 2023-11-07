Starring Sofia Boutella, Rebel Moon Part 1: The Fire Girl premieres in the Netflix catalog on December 22, 2023.

This Christmas promises to be very special on Netflix with the arrival of Rebel Moon Part 1: Fire Girl, the first installment of Zack Snyder’s space opera that was originally conceived to be a movie the Star Wars.

With Sofia Boutella leading the cast, the plot of Rebel Moon follows the story of Kora, a woman who is sent by the inhabitants of a galaxy to find warriors from other planets to help them stop a tyrant dictator who is terrorizing your peaceful colony.

Curiously, Snyder’s new film is part of the same universe as another of his films which, at first glance, does not seem to have much in common with Rebel Moon.

The “Zack Snyder Universe” lands on Netflix

In the new issue of Total Film magazine (via Games Radar), Zack Snyder reveals that his next space adventure shares a universe with Army of the Dead, a film that already expands with its prequel Army of Thieves.

“Army of the Dead has a fairly extensive mythology that never made it into the film. Actually, there is a character Rebel Moon in the animated series army of the dead that we never did“, reveals the filmmaker.

The series that Snyder mentions, titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, was supposed to land in the catalog of Netflix immediately after the release of the first two films.

However, the project was never completed but, if it had gone ahead, we would have known the first details of Rebel Moon in that series when making the crossover between both sagas.

“At one point in the series, they go through a portal to another dimension, and they meet characters from that other dimension. In Rebel Moon, they’re in this bar, and one of the aliens is one of the characters from the animatic. So It’s definitely a shared universe.“, explica Snyder.

Rebel Moon Part 1: The Fire Girl premieres in the Netflix catalog on December 22, 2023. What do you think that the film shares a universe with army of the dead? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.