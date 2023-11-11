Matthew Perry was planning to make an autobiographical film for which he would have wanted to have Zac Efron, with whom he already worked in the comedy 17 Again.

Last week the plans that Matthew Perry had before he died to make a biographical film about his life for which he dreamed of having Zac Efron to embody him in the younger version of himself.

As stated Athena Crosby, Matthew Perry “was looking forward to sharing more about his story and recovery from addiction” to help others who may have been going through a similar situation. He seemed very motivated to continue his career, and he was “going to ask Zac Efron soon” to join this new project.

Zac Efron is about to release his new feature film, The Iron Clawand during his time on the red carpet for its world premiere, he told People magazine that he would be delighted to put himself in the shoes of the protagonist of Friends in that possible film.

“It is an honor to know that you thought of me to interpret it“said Zac Efron. “We’ll see. “It would be an honor to do it.” The actor added that he felt “devastated” by the loss of the interpreter of Friendsand fondly remembered the time they spent together filming 17 Again (2009), directed by Burr Steers.

For Zac Efron it would be an “honor” to play Matthew Perry in his biopic

That comedy was the film that inspired Matthew Perry to collaborate with Zac Efron on his seemingly imminent autobiographysince in it Zac Efron played the young version of the character played by Matthew Perry as an adult.

“He was a mentor to me, and we made a very good movie together,” Zac Efron explained about Matthew Perry. “I admired him, I learned how to do comedy from him. I mean, when we roll 17 againit was totally surreal for me to look at the other side and see him there, because I have learned a lot from him, from his entire life.”

Other interesting articles:

Matthew Perry, Chandler Bing’s actor in Friends, dies at 54 The nice tribute to Matthew Perry every time Friends is played on Max

And also

Discover more about María Bescós, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more