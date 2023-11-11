Actor Zac Efron already played a young version of Matthew Perry in the movie 17 Again.

Zac Efron, the star of the upcoming pro wrestling movie The Iron Claw, is set to honor Matthew Perry’s posthumous wish that he star in a film about the late actor’s life.

According to Athenna Crosby, a friend and entertainment reporter close to Matthew Perry, the Friends actor had expressed his hope that there would be a biopic about his life before his tragic death in October at the age of 54. What’s fascinating is that Perry had specifically targeted Zac Efron for the lead role, based on the actor’s past experience playing a younger version of himself in 17 Again (2009).

“He told me: I want Zac Efron, who already played me, to play me again because he said he did a very good job.” Athenna Crosby shared.

“It would be an honor for me,” said the actor.

“I admired him, I learned comic timing from that guy. I mean, when we were filming 17 again, it was very surreal for me to look at the other side and have him there, because I learned so much from him, from his whole life.” He mused the Hollywood star.

It will come true? For now, there is no project about the life of Matthew Perry, but if anyone can do it, it is Zac Efron. Although, considering how Hollywood is today. Maybe they would take stock footage and CGI and bring us a virtual version.

While we wait for this biopic to become a reality, Zac Efron is in the middle of promoting The Iron Claw, where he plays Kevin Von Erich, a professional wrestler with a tragic life.

