The fun crossover of two of the most popular animes of recent months.

Yuji Itadori and Anya Forger are the main characters of their respective animes

Join the conversation

Spy x Family and Jujutsu Kaisen are two works that, in addition to being great options for getting started in the world of anime, have earned their due to be considered two of the most important series of this year thanks in part to the quality of their respective second seasons currently broadcast.

An artist known as Bingle_being decided to share through his undoubted talent his passion for these series. And it has done so by recreating a meeting between Anya, the daughter of the Forger family, and Yuji Itadori, the energetic sorcerer who plays the protagonist in what many have no qualms about considering one of the best action anime of all time.

Anya Forger meets Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen thanks to this fanart

The fanart, clearly humorous, perfectly reflects through the expressive face of the little daughter of the Forgers the great impression it would make to know to the dangerous being that lives inside Yuji Itadori:

As we can see in the illustration, Bingle_being has known get closer to the aesthetics presented by both characters in its anime version, especially in the case of Itadori. The artist also manages to make it easy for us to perceive the sensations so different what they both feel in this meeting.

Anya Forger has every reason to feel panic in the presence of Sukuna. This character is not only one of the most powerful in Jujutsu Kaisen, he has also shown in the most recent chapters of the anime that does not hesitate to cause destruction and take life of whoever dares to challenge him. In contrast to Sukuna, Itadori stands out precisely for having a normally friendly attitude.

The franchise that created the Spy x Family manga has not been satisfied with releasing its second season this year. Tatsuya Endo’s work too he has his own movie preparedSpy x Family Code: White, dated in Japan for the December 22th and committed to showing a new and fun Forger adventure. The film also confirmed its arrival in Western cinemas throughout 2024.

Join the conversation