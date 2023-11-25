In an event that has generated widespread attention in the content creator community, a YouTuber has filed a wrongful dismissal lawsuit against Google, marking a possible milestone in his labor rights. This specific case involves the demonetization of Jota’s “Último Bastión” channel (Jotapov) by Google Spain last August, a channel recognized for its satirical political content using official channels of parliament, city councils and YouTube.

According to Reuters, the UGT union has prepared the lawsuit with the aim of demonstrating the existence of an employment relationship between the YouTuber and the platform, arguing that the creator regularly offered his services to YouTube and received compensation derived from advertising revenue. The YouTuber maintains that the company withdrew funds from his YouTube payment account, considering this action as a “rupture of the employment relationship.” The lawsuit seeks for the court to classify the relationship between the creator and YouTube as employment and declare his dismissal as unfair.

So far, the reasons behind the demonetisation of the channel have not been revealed. Google claims that the content creators are not employees of the company and argues that Jota’s channel does not comply with YouTube’s monetization policies. Google Spain emphasizes that it has a strong commitment to the success of creators and shares the majority of its income with them, but denies the work nature of the relationship. After the lawsuit was filed, both parties engaged in a conciliation process without reaching an agreement. The trial is scheduled for June 26, 2024.

As we anticipated, this case is considered pioneering in questioning the existence of an employment relationship between a content creator and YouTube. The UGT union highlights the evidence of dependency and alienation, arguing that the YouTuber regularly provided services and received remuneration derived from advertising revenue managed by Google through his YouTube channel. A ruling in favor of the plaintiff could result in compensation for unfair dismissal and the possible payment of the company’s obligations regarding Social Security contributions.

