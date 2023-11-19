A YouTuber is selling his Porsche Cayman GT4 RS due to deafness. What he drives now will amaze you!!1!

The life of an automotive Youtuber is brutal. Every time you have to come up with new content to buy a big fat Porsche. Get coffee somewhere with a thick press container. Staying in nice hotels at the expense of manufacturers and other sponsors. Demanding money to make positive videos. It’s a dog eat dog world.

This also applies to Cars with Luke. The Brit moved to Switzerland a few years ago to pursue his dream. And with success. In the beginning, Luke always rode in big Swiss cars. But now he can buy his own cool cars. And like many of us petrolheads, his preference is Porsche.

Not long ago, Luke fell for the charms of the Porsche Cayman GT4 RS. It was the press demo from Porsche Switzerland that he received to make some Alpine passes unsafe. But now, not much later, Luke pushes the Cayman aside. The reason: the thing makes too much noise. According to Luke, the engine that sits right behind your head in the GT4 RS blows 120 decibels into your ear. He looked it up and consulted with ENT specialists. And that’s more than a good doggo barking right in your ear.

e thought it was too much of a good thing and has now gone for…a 991 GT3 RS in GT silver. Which has more or less the same engine as the GT4 RS. According to Luke, the decision was very difficult. He fell into the trap of Youtubers of always wanting a new car. And reminds us that he is really not a car flipper, but a true enthusiast who always wanted a 991 GT3 RS. His copy also has an exhaust that produces an extra nice sound. It was very difficult for him to hide the fact that he had another car for a week. It’s quite an emotional rollercoaster.

