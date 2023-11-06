When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in — yeah, how long has it been? — 2019, the automotive world was momentarily speechless. Rarely had we seen such a bizarre design on a production-ready car. The Cybertruck, for example, came with virtually flat panels that meet each other in straight edges and sharp corners… The ideal shape, as it turns out, for do-it-yourselfers.

Gift for Elon Musk

In Vietnam someone built his own Cybertruck. Thanks to the simple shape of the Tesla, he has succeeded quite well, although the majority of the bodywork is made of wood. For example, the man screwed plywood panels to a skeleton made of steel pipes, while a real electric motor and a battery provide the drive. This colossus still actually drives and the construction took only 100 days in total… While Tesla has still not delivered any Cybertrucks to real customers four years after its launch.

Well, the two are of course difficult to compare since this wooden model is not street legal and is also a bit smaller than the real Cybertruck. His inspiration built it to suit his son and even threw a wooden replica of the Tesla Cyberquad on top, just because it was possible. The man was not ready for his test piece, because on his YouTube channel — ND Woodworking Art — we already saw him putting together countless other cars for his child. In this case, however, my son is not allowed to keep the Cybertruck, because the builder wants to give it as a gift to none other than Elon Musk himself… It’s just a matter of showing him how it’s done.